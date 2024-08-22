10 IUB students selected for prestigious Millennium Fellowship

A group of 10 students from Independent University, Bangladesh (IUB) have earned spots in the prestigious Millennium Fellowship program, which is a semester-long leadership accelerator enabled by a collaboration between the United Nations Academic Impact and the Millennium Campus Network (MCN). These students are set to focus on diverse areas such as public health, environmental sustainability, and youth development.

This year, over 52,000 students from 6,000+ campuses across 170 countries applied for the Millennium Fellowship. Out of these, only 4,000 students from 280 campuses – representing just 5 percent of all global applicants – were selected.

The IUB students underwent a rigorous selection process, including multiple evaluation rounds and interviews. Over the next four months, they will actively participate in projects aimed at addressing diverse challenges across sectors such as public health, environmental sustainability, social enterprise, and youth development.

As part of the program, the fellows are required to attend six fellowship sessions and one fellowship webinar, submit a story of impact, and complete both entrance and exit surveys, culminating in a virtual graduation ceremony in November 2024.

The IUB team for Millennium Fellowship 2024 includes two Campus Directors and eight Fellows from various departments:

Campus Directors:

Saptarshi Paul (Environmental Science and Management, 9th Semester)

Project: Parijaat - Turning Waste into Assets

Md. Shohayeb Hossain Saif (Pharmacy, 12th Semester)

Project: Safe Medication: Optimize Health, Protect Life

Fellows:

Wakil Abdullah (Finance, 9th Semester)

Project: Unwrapping Behavioral Patterns: Exploring How Plastic Packaging Fragmentation Contributes to Microplastics in Society

Raiyan Ahmed (Environmental Science and Management, 10th Semester)

Project: Eco-friendly Edible Spoons - Finding Alternatives to Plastic Use

Sanjana Binte Alam Rodosi (Environmental Science and Management, 8th Semester)

Project: App-based Smart Waste Management

Mursalina Hassan (Biochemistry and Biotechnology, 7th Semester)

Project: Tag Along to Green

Iqram Hossain Mahboob (Global Studies & Governance, 7th Semester)

Project: Increasing Youth Employability Skills

Anisa Mumtahina Dewan (Global Studies & Governance, 8th Semester)

Project: 5 Billion Smiles

Yazdi Zaman (Global Studies & Governance, 9th Semester)

Project: Workers' Safety and Health in Ship Recycling Yards of Bangladesh

Allin Mohana Biswas (Global Studies & Governance, 12th Semester)

Project: 5 Billion Smiles

The Millennium Fellowship offers participants a unique platform for global networking, access to invaluable training, and the opportunity to present their projects on an international stage. By the end of the program, the IUB fellows will submit final reports detailing the impact of their projects.