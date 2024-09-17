Will boycott academic, admin activities if new VC not appointed by today: CU students

The VC post remains vacant since August 12, when previous VC resigned

Students of Chittagong University today warned that they would boycott all academic and administrative activities from tomorrow if a new vice-chancellor is not appointed by the end of the day.

The warning came from a human chain by general students at the university's Zero Point this morning to press home their one-point demand -- immediate appointment of a new VC, reports a correspondent from CU.

Around 10:00am, the students gathered at the main gate of the university, chanting slogans and expressing their frustration over the delays and lack of action in appointing a new VC, which, they said, has left the university at a standstill.

Riyad, a student from the law department, said they want to return to their classes, but they cannot due to the absence of a vice-chancellor.

"We have been protesting since September 8, but the authorities have yet to pay any heed to our demand. If this issue is not addressed soon, we will be forced to boycott all university activities," he added.

"Why do we protest every day for a VC appointment? Did we come here to study or to protest?" asked another student, Fatema.

She mentioned the appointments of VCs at Dhaka and Rajshahi universities, along with others across the country, and asked, "Why is there discrimination against us?"

Fatema urged the chief adviser to expedite the appointment of a VC immediately so that they could return to their classes.

After the fall of the Awami League government on August 5 in the face of a massive uprising, the CU VC on August 12 resigned along with two pro-VCs, the proctorial body, all residential hall principals, residential teachers, the student adviser, and press administrators, leaving the university in a standstill.