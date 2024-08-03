University teachers and employees not to be included in the Prottoy pension scheme

University teachers and employees have been dropped from the Prottoy pension scheme. That is, they will not be covered under it.

Public relations officer of the Ministry of Education, MA Khair announced this today, August 3.

He further elaborated that the withdrawal of the summary was approved by the Prime Minister.

When asked for further details, member of the National Pension Authority, Md Golam Mostofa told The Daily Star, "An SRO still has not been issued regarding the matter. Once that is done, more details will be known."