Campus
Campus Desk
Sat Aug 3, 2024 04:06 PM
Last update on: Sat Aug 3, 2024 04:14 PM

Most Viewed

Campus

University teachers and employees not to be included in the Prottoy pension scheme

Campus Desk
Sat Aug 3, 2024 04:06 PM Last update on: Sat Aug 3, 2024 04:14 PM
Silhouette of an elderly couple against a bunch of thousand taka notes.
Illustration: Star online graphics

University teachers and employees have been dropped from the Prottoy pension scheme. That is, they will not be covered under it. 

Public relations officer of the Ministry of Education, MA  Khair announced this today, August 3. 

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

He further elaborated that the withdrawal of the summary was approved by the Prime Minister. 

When asked for further details, member of the National Pension Authority, Md Golam Mostofa told The Daily Star, "An SRO still has not been issued regarding the matter. Once that is done, more details will be known."  

 

Related topic:
CampusProttoy pension scheme cancellation demand
Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy

Related News

Should you consider a degree in Supply Chain Management?

3w ago
BRAC University's Centre for Entrepreneurship Development wins “Global Impact Award” at ICSB World Congress

BRAC University's Centre for Entrepreneurship Development wins “Global Impact Award” at ICSB World Congress

2w ago
Representatives from IBA, DU at HSBC-IBA Business Competition.

From Dhaka to Hong Kong: Navigating business challenges on a global stage

3w ago

Show of support for Quota Reform Movement from Hungary

2w ago

Editorial

1d ago
|বাংলাদেশ

শহীদ মিনারে মানুষের ঢল

দুপুর থেকেই জড়ো হতে থাকেন শিক্ষার্থীসহ বিভিন্ন শ্রেণিপেশার মানুষ

৩০ মিনিট আগে
|কোটা আন্দোলন

বাড্ডা-রামপুরা-বনশ্রী থেকে হাজারো ছাত্র-জনতা শহীদ মিনারে

এইমাত্র
push notification