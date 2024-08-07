Three VCs of public universities resign

Prof Nurul Alam of Jahangirnagar University (left) and Prof Md Forhad Hossain of Mawlana Bhashani Science and Technology University. Photo: Collected

Vice-Chancellors of at least three public universities, including Jahangirnagar University, resigned from their posts.

The VCs who resigned are Prof Nurul Alam of JU, Prof Md Forhad Hossain of Mawlana Bhashani Science and Technology University, and Prof Shahidur Rashid Bhuiyan of Sher-e-Bangla Agricultural University (SAU) in Dhaka.

Prof Nurul Alam submitted his resignation letter to the president citing "personal and family reasons," according to JU registrar Abul Hasan.

"I received the letter yesterday [Tuesday] and forwarded it to the respective authority. I too resigned from my post as a registrar," said Abul Hasan.

Besides, Prof Shahidur Rashid Bhuiyan submitted his resignation letter on Tuesday evening, saying that, "Considering the current situation of the country, I resign from the VC post."

SAU registrar Sheikh Rezaul Karim confirmed the resignation and said that Pro-VC Prof. Alok Kumar Paul, and Proctor Prof Md Harun-ur-Rashid also resigned from their posts.

According to SAU sources, there were multiple demands and pressure from students for their resignations.

Meanwhile, Prof Forhad Hossain, the VC of Mawlana Bhashani Science and Technology University along with five others from the university resigned from their posts on Monday night. Campus sources said they left the campus that night.

When asked about the reason, Prof Forhad Hossain said, "In the face of students' demands, I was compelled to resign from my post."

On Tuesday, President Mohammed Shahabuddin dissolved the 12th parliament formed through the January 7 election. Earlier on Monday, Sheikh Hasina resigned.