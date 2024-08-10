SUST VC Farid Uddin Ahmed resigns

Campus
SUST VC apologises to JU students
File photo

Professor Farid Uddin Ahmed, vice chancellor of Shahjalal University of Science and Technology (SUST) in Sylhet, has resigned from his position.

The university's Public Relations office confirmed the development this afternoon, stating that the VC cited personal reasons in his resignation letter.

It has also been learned that Professor Ahmed submitted his resignation letter to the president, in accordance with protocol. Additionally, a resignation letter was addressed to the deputy secretary of the Secondary and Higher Education Division under the Ministry of Education, following the instructions of the Honorable chancellor.

Earlier, on Thursday, all members of the university's proctorial body, hall provosts, and assistant provosts submitted their resignation letters to the registrar.

