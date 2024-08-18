Students protest for JUST VC’s resignation

Students of Jashore University of Science and Technology (JUST) have locked the administrative building and the residence of Vice Chancellor Professor Dr Anwar Hossain, demanding the resignation of the VC and his associates for alleged nepotism.

Witnesses said the students, led by the Anti-Discrimination Student Movement, gathered on the campus around 12:30pm yesterday and locked the administrative building and the VC's residence, reports our Benapole correspondent.

The demonstrators also vowed to continue their protests until the fulfilment of their

demand. They have been demonstrating since August 7.

The protesters have accused VC Prof Anwar of being involved in various irregularities, giving unfair privileges to the teachers, officials, and employees of his choice.

Earlier, the students had given him an ultimatum to resign by Saturday, but he did not step down.

"We haven't yet been able to remove the tyranny of the VC from the campus. Our only demand is the resignation of the VC, proctor, and hall provosts," said Mohammad Usama, a student of the Department of Environmental Science and Technology.

Teachers have also backed the student protesters' demand.

"He and a few of his favourite people were involved in irregularities and corruption at the university," said Amzad Hossain, general secretary of JUST Teachers' Association.

Talking to reporters, VC Prof Anwar said he will think about resigning if the new interim government wants, but he has no plans to step down now.

The new government took charge after the ouster of the Awami League administration in an uprising led by the Anti-Discrimination Student Movement.