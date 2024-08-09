Students padlock proctor office, residence of VC, pro-VCs

Activists of the Anti-Discrimination Students Movement in Chittagong University today (Friday) padlocked the offices and residences of the university's vice chancellor, two pro vice chancellors, proctor, provost of the several halls to press their five-point demand.

Their demands include resignation of vice chancellor, two pro-vice chancellors, reopening halls and allotting seats to students, sacking of all contract-based employees' who were recruited in last two years violating laws, election of the Chittagong University Central Students' Union (CUCSU) within next four months.

They locked down the offices around 4:00pm.

"These offices will remain locked till our demands are met," Rased Ahmed, a coordinator of the Anti-Discrimination Students Movement in Chittagong University told reporters.

However, proctor Ohidul Alam could not be reached for comment on this matter.