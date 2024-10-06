Science fair held at MDIC

A day-long science fair organised by Manarat Dhaka International School and College (MDIC) was held at its premises in Dhaka's Gulshan today.

Students from class III to A-level participated in the fair, said a press release.

Md Mozammel Haque, a member of Manarat Trust and also convener of the academic committee, inaugurated the fair as the chief guest.

Prof ATM Fazlul Haque, a Manarat Trust member, and Brig Gen (retd) S M Mahbub-Ul-Alam, principal of MDIC, were present at the event.

A total of 292 projects, innovated and prepared by the students, were displayed at the fair, said Zahidul Islam, member of the media committee of MDIC.

Young scientists presented their wonderful science projects at the exhibition. Some of the projects showed the high level of creativity of the students.

While describing the hydropower project, Iftekhar, a seventh-grader, said, "We are hopeful that our project will be very effective in solving the energy crisis in Bangladesh."