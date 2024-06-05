RU's 12th convocation rescheduled for November 28

The 12th convocation of Rajshahi University (RU) has been rescheduled for November 28, reads a press release.

The event was scheduled for November last year.

The decision came following a meeting at Bangabhaban, chaired by President Md Shahabuddin. It was attended by RU Vice-chancellor (VC) Prof Golam Sabbir Sattar, VC (administration) Prof Md Sultan-ul-Islam and VC (education) Prof Humayun Kabir.

Mentionable, on November 1 last year, the university authorities issued a notice, saying that the convocation was postponed. They, however, did not mention any particular reason.