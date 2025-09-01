Rucsu nomination form collection deadline extended till tomorrow

The deadline for collecting nomination forms for the Rajshahi University Central Students' Union (Rucsu) election has been extended by two days.

Forms will now be distributed until 5:00pm tomorrow.

Prof Dr Mostafa Kamal, the acting chief election commissioner of RUCSU, confirmed the development this afternoon.

"Due to some untoward incidents yesterday, the timeframe for distributing nomination forms has been extended for today and tomorrow. However, other procedures will continue as per the announced schedule," said Prof Kamal.

Earlier, the election schedule was announced on July 28, with nomination paper distribution set to begin on August 17. But the process was postponed on the eve of that date.

According to a revised schedule, forms were to be distributed from August 24 to 26. Later, in an emergency meeting on August 26, the commission extended the deadline to August 31.