Reform Jahangirnagar Movement presents 36-point demand

The newly-formed Jahangirnagar Sanskar Andolon (Reform Jahangirnagar Movement) has put forward a 36-point demand to the university administration.

In a press briefing held today at the Teachers-Students Centre conference room, the movement announced its demands and introduced a 16-member convening committee, with Yahaya Zisan appointed as convener and Abubakar Ali as member secretary, reports our JU correspondent.

Key demands include immediate election of Jahangirnagar University Central Students' Union (JUCSU); formation of a research team comprising both students and teachers to evaluate student politics and determine whether it should be banned; an increase in the university's research budget with dedicated allocations for student researchers; initiatives to protect the university's natural environment and wildlife; prioritising research experience and PhD holders in teacher recruitment; reforms to the university syndicate; and arrangement of regular senate elections.

"On behalf of the students of Jahangirnagar University, we present these 36 demands to support the new administration in establishing a student-friendly campus, as well as to reform and enhance the university," said Yahaya Zisan, the convener of the movement, during the press conference.