Note taking methods that work for you

Note-taking is an art that can make or break your study experience, whether you are dissecting a novel, solving maths equations, memorising historical facts, or even writing code. With so many different styles and strategies, how do you choose the right one? The key to that is understanding that different methods suit different subjects, and, even more importantly, different people.

The Cornell Method

The Cornell Method, developed by Professor Walter Pauk in the 1940s, has stood the test of time, especially for subjects that require a lot of critical thinking and review. It divides your page into three sections: a narrow left column for cues or questions, a wide right column for notes, and a bottom section for summarising key points.

This method is especially effective for Humanities subjects like History or Literature, where analysis and understanding the bigger picture are essential. Research from a study in the Journal of Educational Psychology shows that organising notes in this way can enhance recall and allow for easier review later on.

The Outline Method

This classic method involves using bullet points or numbers to create a structured hierarchy of information. The Outline Method is useful for lectures or reading material that naturally divides itself into clear categories or subtopics.

If your subject is well-organised and logical (think Biology or Economics), the Outline Method helps you capture the structure of the material while focusing on main ideas and supporting details. According to research published in Learning and Instruction, students who used outline-style note-taking for structured content performed better in exams compared to those who took linear or unorganised notes.

Mind Mapping

Mind Mapping is a visual method of note-taking where you start with a central concept and branch out into related ideas, like a tree. This method taps into both the logical and creative sides of your brain, making it a favourite among visual learners.

Mind Mapping encourages creativity and helps you see relationships between ideas. It's particularly helpful for brainstorming or for subjects that benefit from a non-linear approach, like Art, Philosophy, or even Marketing. The Mind Map Book authored by Tony Buzan and Barry Buzan, suggests that this method can improve retention and understanding for students who struggle with more linear methods.

The Charting Method

The Charting Method organises information into a table, with headings for categories and rows for data. This approach is great for subjects that require comparing or memorising large amounts of information.

This method is ideal for dealing with data-heavy subjects like Chemistry or History, where you need to remember key dates, formulae, or figures. By organising information into a visual chart, it's easier to scan through and recall information later. A study published in the Journal for College Science found that students using charts for data-heavy subjects performed better in assessments and found it easier to compare and contrast information.

Sentence Method

The Sentence Method is one of the simplest note-taking techniques, where you write down every new thought, fact, or concept on a new line. It's straightforward but may require more effort when reviewing because the notes may be disorganised.

This method is great for subjects like Philosophy or Psychology, where lectures are full of important ideas but don't always follow a clear structure. Studies have shown that while the Sentence Method may not be the most efficient for review, it's an excellent choice for people who prefer to focus on capturing as much information as possible during lectures.

Tailoring the methods to your needs

Ultimately, the best note-taking method for you depends on your personal learning style and the subjects you're tackling. Visual learners might thrive with mind maps, while verbal learners might find success in the Cornell Method. Research also suggests that no single method works for everyone.

A famous 2014 study published in Psychological Science found that while students using laptops typed more notes, those who took handwritten notes (using various methods) generally had a better grasp of the material afterward. This suggests that taking the time to experiment with different methods can help you discover which one truly works for you.

Bipra Prasun Das is an undergraduate student at North South University.