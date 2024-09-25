No partisan students politics on campus : JnU VC

Prof Dr Rezaul Karim, vice-chancellor of Jagannath University (JnU) today announced that partisan student politics will not be tolerated on campus, pledging a corruption-free and transparent administration.

Speaking at a discussion meeting at the university's central auditorium, attended by representatives of the "Jagannath University Reform Movement", the VC also said that elections for the Jagannath University Central Students' Union (JnUCSU) would be held soon.

"We have achieved a new form of independence through great sacrifice, and I will do whatever is necessary to preserve it. My administration will be free from corruption and transparent. I will not tolerate any form of wrongdoing," Prof Rezaul said.

"There will be no partisan student politics on this campus. We must practise democracy," he added.

During the meeting, batch and departmental representatives presented various demands for university reforms.

Nur Nabi, a student from the Department of Islamic Studies, demanded the immediate start of construction on a second cafeteria, temporary student housing solutions, and the handover of the second campus project to the army for execution.

He also urged swift justice for those who supported autocratic actions on campus and threatened students.

Another student, Mahin, emphasised the need for a cleaner, greener campus and demanded the renovation of the central auditorium within a month.

He also reiterated the demand to end all forms of partisan politics on campus.