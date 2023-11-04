Maksud Kamal takes charge as 29th VC of DU

Prof ASM Maksud Kamal officially joined office as the 29th vice-chancellor of Dhaka University today.

Outgoing VC Prof Md Akhtaruzzaman handed over the responsibilities to him at a ceremony at the vice-chancellor's office, reports our DU correspondent.

President and also chancellor of the university Md Shahabuddin "temporarily" appointed Prof Maksud, a teacher of Disaster Science and Climate Resilience department, as 29th VC on October 15.

He was appointed as the pro-VC (academic) of the university in 2020.

Maksud Kamal is the founding chairman of his department.

From 2012 to 2020, he served as the Dean of the Faculty of Earth and Environmental Sciences.

He joined Dhaka University as a lecturer in 2000 and was promoted as professor in 2010.

Maksud Kamal completed his graduation and post graduation in Geology from Dhaka University.

Later he did his Masters in Applied Engineering Geology from the International Institute for Geo-Information Science and Earth Observation, University of Twente, Netherlands.

He received a Doctor of Engineering degree in Earthquake Engineering from Tokyo Institute of Technology, Japan in 2004.