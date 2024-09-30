July-August violence: DU forms 4-member fact-finding committee

Campus
Mon Sep 30, 2024
Last update on: Mon Sep 30, 2024 12:16 AM

Mon Sep 30, 2024 12:14 AM
Dhaka University suspends exams

Dhaka University authorities have formed a four-member fact-finding committee to identify those involved in the violent incidents that took place on the university campus between July 15 and August 5.

The university's law faculty dean (acting) has been made convener of the committee while its deputy registrar (investigation) has been made secretary, said a DU press release yesterday.

Two other members are Nadia Newaz Rimi, a professor of the DU management department, and assistant Proctor Shehreen Amin Bhuiyan.

The four-member committee has been asked to submit a report within 30 working days.

|ক্যাম্পাস

১৫ জুলাই-৫ আগস্ট ঢাবি ক্যাম্পাসে সহিংসতায় জড়িতদের চিহ্নিতে সত্যানুসন্ধান কমিটি

কমিটিকে আগামী ৩০ কর্মদিবসের মধ্যে প্রতিবেদন জমা দিতে বলা হয়েছে।

২ ঘণ্টা আগে
