July-August violence: DU forms 4-member fact-finding committee

Dhaka University authorities have formed a four-member fact-finding committee to identify those involved in the violent incidents that took place on the university campus between July 15 and August 5.

The university's law faculty dean (acting) has been made convener of the committee while its deputy registrar (investigation) has been made secretary, said a DU press release yesterday.

Two other members are Nadia Newaz Rimi, a professor of the DU management department, and assistant Proctor Shehreen Amin Bhuiyan.

The four-member committee has been asked to submit a report within 30 working days.