JUCSU polls set for Sept 11

The Jahangirnagar University Central Students' Union (JUCSU) election will be held on September 11, according to a revised schedule announced by the university authorities.

Vote counting and result publication will take place on the same day.

Chief Election Commissioner Prof Md Moniruzzaman announced the updated schedule at a press briefing in the university's Senate Hall today.

He said voting will be held from 9:00am to 5:00pm alongside elections for 21 hall unions.

As per the schedule, the draft voter list and code of conduct were published on August 10. Objections to the draft voter list and feedback on the code of conduct will be accepted on August 14 from 9:00am to 4:00pm. The final versions will be released on August 17.

Nomination papers must be collected and submitted between August 18 and 19.

Scrutiny will be conducted from August 21 to 24, and the draft list of candidates will be published on August 25.

Appeals regarding nomination validity or rejection can be filed until noon on August 26.

The withdrawal deadline is August 28, with the final list published on August 29. Campaigning will run from then until midnight on September 9.

Prof Moniruzzaman said students expelled for involvement in attacks on protesters during the July uprising will not be eligible to vote.

"The voter list will exclude those involved in such incidents," he added.

Since December, JU authorities have promised three times to hold the election.