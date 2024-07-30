JU teachers, students hold 'silent march'

Teachers and students of Jahangirnagar University held a "silent march" on the campus today to protest the deaths, disappearance, torture and detention of students and people across the country.

Witnesses said teachers of several departments first gathered at the university's Shaheed Minar at 12:00pm covering their mouths and eyes with red cloths.

Later, the students under the banner of the anti-discrimination student movement joined the teachers in solidarity with the teachers by tying their eyes and faces with red cloth, reports our Savar correspondent.

Then they brought out a procession on the campus around 12:30pm. After marching on various roads on the campus, they again reached the premises of Shaheed Minar where they held a short rally.

At the rally, Towhid Siam, one of the coordinators of the anti-discrimination student movement of JU unit, said last two days, six coordinators were forcibly kept hostage in the DB office to withdraw the movement. The students will not accept anything from the DB office.

Anwarullah Bhuiyan, a professor of the philosophy department of the university, said, "The government is arbitrarily arresting the students, jailing them and torturing them."