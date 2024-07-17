Campus
Star Digital Report
Wed Jul 17, 2024 11:53 PM
Last update on: Wed Jul 17, 2024 11:56 PM

Most Viewed

Campus

DUET allows students to stay in halls

Star Digital Report
Wed Jul 17, 2024 11:53 PM Last update on: Wed Jul 17, 2024 11:56 PM
Photo: Star

The administration of Dhaka University of Engineering and Technology (DUET) has decided to allow students who couldn't' vacate the residential halls for various reasons to stay there.

Prof Nazrul Islam, DUET Civil Department's Student Welfare Director, and the university syndicate member Prof Mostafizur Rahman told this to The Daily Star today that the administration took the decision on humanitarian ground.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

Prof Nazrul Islam said many students have already vacated the halls as per the authorities decision. However, many couldn't move out due to various difficulties. They were allowed to stay on humanitarian grounds. They will leave the halls later, he added.

However, he said no one will be allowed to go out or enter the campus without identity cards.

Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy
|কোটা আন্দোলন

সংঘর্ষে রণক্ষেত্র শনির আখড়া

আজ বুধবার বিকেল থেকে এই সংঘর্ষ শুরু হয়।

১ ঘণ্টা আগে
|কোটা আন্দোলন

আগামীকালের ‘কমপ্লিট শাটডাউন’ কর্মসূচিতে বিএনপির সমর্থন

২ ঘণ্টা আগে
push notification