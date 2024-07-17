DUET allows students to stay in halls

The administration of Dhaka University of Engineering and Technology (DUET) has decided to allow students who couldn't' vacate the residential halls for various reasons to stay there.

Prof Nazrul Islam, DUET Civil Department's Student Welfare Director, and the university syndicate member Prof Mostafizur Rahman told this to The Daily Star today that the administration took the decision on humanitarian ground.

Prof Nazrul Islam said many students have already vacated the halls as per the authorities decision. However, many couldn't move out due to various difficulties. They were allowed to stay on humanitarian grounds. They will leave the halls later, he added.

However, he said no one will be allowed to go out or enter the campus without identity cards.