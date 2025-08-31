DU teachers express concern over 'attacks on freedom of expression'

The rally was held under the banner of University Teachers' Network

A group of Dhaka University teachers today expressed grave concern over the "law and order situation, and attacks on freedom of expression".

Holding a rally at the base of Aparajeyo Bangla on the campus, they said that the recent attack on Gono Odhikar Parishad President Nurul Haque Nur and incidents of violence at various educational institutions proved the "government's complete failure to maintain law and order situation".

The teachers, under the banner of University Teachers' Network, said that the involvement of law enforcers in such attacks has further deepened people's sense of insecurity.

Samina Luthfa, professor of sociology department, said, "Political interest groups are taking advantage of the weaknesses in law enforcement to create unrest. The government has completely failed to control this unrest."

Regarding DU Prof Sheikh Hafizur Rahman, she said, "When we see a colleague being humiliated by a group while trying to express his opinion, and our university administration remains completely silent, we realise there is hardly any difference between the self-serving administration of the past and the current one."

Referring to the attack on Nur, she added, "After this incident, the home adviser of this government has no moral ground to remain in office."

Mosahida Sultana, associate professor of the Department of Accounting, said, "The mass uprising was a people's movement, where women and students actively participated. But within a year, the situation has changed. Interest groups are taking advantage of the situation, students are becoming apolitical."