DU suspends politics on its campus

The Dhaka University Syndicate last night decided to suspend all kinds of political activities by teachers, students, and staff on campus until further notice.

The decision was made at an emergency syndicate meeting held at the DU Senate Bhaban, several members of the syndicate told The Daily Star.

They said the syndicate made the decision unanimously.

A committee would be formed to have expert opinions on whether such politics on campus should be completely banned in future, they said.

The 15 syndicate members present argued for and against it and then decided to suspend such politics.

The vice-chancellor of the university called the emergency meeting and presided over it.

Banning politics on campuses was one of the nine-point demands made by Anti-discrimination Students Movement leaders at one stage of the quota reforms movement.

Meanwhile, top leaders of various student organisations criticised the decision of the DU syndicate last night.

Nasir Uddin Nasir, general secretary of pro-BNP Jatiyatabadi Chhatra Dal, told The Daily Star, "The decision to stop student politics is undemocratic, unconstitutional and a violation of fundamental rights. The democratic environment of the Dhaka University will be destroyed and the activities of secret organisations will increase. We demand the withdrawal of this ill-advised decision."

Samajtantrik Chhatra Front President Salman Siddiqui said banning student politics means taking away the right to protest and assemble, which is contrary to the aspirations of the uprising and detrimental to freedom of expression.

On August 7, when DU dorms reopened, a group of students held protest marches, rallies, and sit-ins, demanding an end to partisan politics on campus.

They threatened not to go to classes or sit for exams if partisan politics were not stopped on campus.