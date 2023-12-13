DU authorities cancel discussion on nat'l curriculum at last moment

Organisers decide to hold it at Aparajeya Bangla

Shortly before a scheduled discussion on the national curriculum was due to start, Dhaka University authorities cancelled booking for the venue, terming the discussion as an anti-government one.

The Dhaka University Teachers Network had planned to hold the discussion titled "National Curriculum 2021: Why We are Worried" at DU's RC Majumdar Arts Auditorium at 2:00pm.

Professor Tanjimuddin Khan, one of the organisers, informed The Daily Star that they were in the process of hanging banners at the auditorium when Prof Abdul Bashir, the dean of the Arts Faculty, called him and said they cancelled the booking for the venue.

Contacted, Prof Bashir said they had to cancel the programme based on a call from a "special place", without elaborating what the "special place" was.

"We came to know that an anti-government discussion would be held here, and we cannot allow it," he said.

Speaking to The Daily Star, Prof Tanjimuddin expressed concern, saying, "By cancelling the booking, the university authorities have set a bad example, and it will be recorded in the history of the university.

"It goes against the spirit of the university and it is a violation of the Dhaka University Order-1973," he said.

Following the cancellation, they hung two posters at the entrance of the auditorium condemning "party slaves" and proclaiming that "curbs on freedom of speech will not be tolerated at the university".

The organisers are relocating their programme to Aparajeya Bangla, where they plan to hold the event followed by a protest rally with participants wearing black badges.When asked about the violation of the Dhaka University Order, 1973, Prof Bashir said he was not fully aware of the laws but emphasised that, being in a responsible position, he could not allow any anti-state activities for the conducive atmosphere of the university.