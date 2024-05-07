CTG University: Freshers have to go through dope test

The authorities of Chittagong University have decided to introduce dope tests for freshers who passed the recently held entry exams for the 2023-2024 academic session.

The decision was made during a meeting of the deans' committee on Sunday. From now on, students must pass the dope tests before their final admissions, said the CU authorities.

The tests will be conducted at Chattogram Medical College Hospital (CMCH), they said.

"Drugs are destroying our society, family and culture and that's why we have decided to have the freshers tested before their formal admissions," CU Vice-chancellor Prof Md Abu Taher, who chaired the meeting, told The Daily Star yesterday.

"We will gradually get our teachers, staffers, and other students tested."

In 2019, Shahjalal University of Science and Technology was the first university in the country that introduced dope tests for freshers.

The CU VC said, "We have talked to the dean of medicine [of Chattogram Medical College Hospital] to start the process. We are yet to decide who will pay the expenses for the tests. But we are trying to set a minimum cost between Tk 200 and Tk 500 for a test."

Prof Siraj Ud Dowla, dean of CU social science faculty, said, "We have made the move in the nation's interest."

"Male and female students will give their blood or urine samples to the Chattogram Medical College Hospital and later the results will be submitted to the university administration for preparing the final list. If someone is found positive, he or she cannot be admitted to the university."

He added that seats vacated by students failing the test would be filled by those in the waiting list and they would have to go through the dope test too.

CU's admission test was held in March.