Campus
Campus Desk
Sun Oct 13, 2024 06:53 PM
Last update on: Sun Oct 13, 2024 06:59 PM

Most Viewed

Campus

Bangladeshi students win “Best New Entrant” award at international aircraft design competition

Campus Desk
Sun Oct 13, 2024 06:53 PM Last update on: Sun Oct 13, 2024 06:59 PM
Winners of the “Best New Entrant” award at international aircraft design competition

Eight Bangladeshi students – Abullah Al Aziz, Md Samiullah Prodhan, Niloy Chowdhury, Md Ridoan Hasan, Samia Islam, Md Abir Rahman, Nushrat Binte Alam, and Kawser Miah – from Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman Aviation and Aerospace University (BSMRAAU) secured the award for "Best New Entrant" at the 41st Annual Student Design Competition organised by the Vertical Flight Society (VFS) in the United States.

As per their executive summary submitted to the competition, the team's unmanned aircraft system (UAS), called Airborne Phoenix, is a coaxial rotorcraft consisting of an aerodynamically efficient airfoil shaped fuselage, payload bay, and NOTAR – no tail rotor – system to achieve directional yaw and optimised stability.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

Helicopter design from the award winning team

VFS is a non-profit, charitable educational and technical organisation, and is the world's oldest and largest technical society. The organisation is dedicated to enhancing the understanding of vertical flight technology. Originally founded as the American Helicopter Society (AHS) in 1943, VFS has been the primary forum for interchange of information on vertical flight technology.

The latest Student Design Competition organised by VFS was entitled, "Multi-Mission Modular UAS for Disaster Relief". The goal of this year's competition was to design a multi-mission, modular, VTOL UAS that can take-off and land vertically from ship decks in gusty conditions, cruise to and from disaster sites, and serve as a long-endurance communications relay, or land vertically to deliver relief supplies.

Related topic:
Campus
Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy

Related News

Bangladesh’s Ifty becomes 1st runner-up at IEEE R10-HTC 2024 Innovation Challenge

Bangladesh’s Ifty becomes 1st runner-up at IEEE R10-HTC 2024 Innovation Challenge

1w ago

The Indian visa debacle and the many dreams thwarted

1d ago

Enhancing technical and vocational education: Will it solve our youth unemployment crisis?

1w ago
Portrait of Prof. Dr Zakir Hossain Raju

Prof. Dr Raju appointed member of the newly formed Bangladesh Film Certification Board

2w ago
Portrait of the band, wave to earth

Wave to earth’s newest album encapsulates the full spectrum of youth

3d ago
নাহিদ
|বাংলাদেশ

ফ্যাসিস্টের সঙ্গে সম্পৃক্ত গণহত্যা সমর্থনকারী সাংবাদিকদের বিচার হবে: নাহিদ ইসলাম

সাংবাদিকদের মধ্যে যারা সরাসরি ফ্যাসিস্ট সরকারের সঙ্গে সম্পৃক্ত ছিল, উস্কানিদাতা ছিল এবং গণহত্যার সমর্থন করেছে তাদের বিচারের আওতায় আনা হবে বলে নাহিদ ইসলাম জানিয়েছেন।

১৭ মিনিট আগে
|বাংলাদেশ

বৈষম্যবিরোধী আন্দোলনের বিপক্ষে থাকা মাঠ প্রশাসনের সবার সাজা হবে: জনপ্রশাসন সচিব

৪৭ মিনিট আগে