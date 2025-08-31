Attack on CU students: Alumni in Dhaka demand justice

Seek resignation of university administration for ‘failure to act’

Former students of Chittagong University living in Dhaka have demanded punishment of those involved in the attack on CU students, as well as the resignation of the university administration for failing to prevent the violence.

They formed a human chain outside the National Museum at Shahbagh this evening.

The clashes, which broke out on the CU campus last night and spread to several areas today, left hundreds injured, including CU Pro-Vice Chancellor Kamal Uddin and Proctor Tanvir MH Arif.

The former students called on the university authorities to step down, accusing them of failing to act responsibly. They alleged that the administration reached the spot nearly two hours after the violence erupted.

"Today's clashes could have been prevented if the university authority had taken timely and proper action," said former student Ronal Chakma, blaming the administration's "indifference" for the scale of the violence.

The protesters also urged police to identify and arrest those seen brandishing lethal weapons in photos and videos from the clashes.

They warned of a tougher movement if their demands were not met within 48 hours.

Activists Baki Billah and Tuhin Khan also spoke at the event, expressing solidarity with the protest.Meanwhile, Bangladesh Chhatra Union has condemned the attack on CU students and demanded immediate arrest and trial of the perpetrators.

The organisation also called for the resignation of the university administration for failing to ensure students' safety.

In a joint statement, central president Mahir Shahriar Reza and general secretary Bahauddin Shubho said local miscreants launched a violent assault on students who had gathered to protest the harassment of a female student near the campus.

They alleged that attackers, armed with sharp weapons, continued assaults overnight following announcements from mosque loudspeakers, while the administration and law enforcement remained inactive.

They demanded proper treatment for the injured, and accountability from the university authorities.

They warned that if the administration and interim government fail to ensure security and justice, CU students will be compelled to wage strong protest against them.