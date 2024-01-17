Applying to Harvard University: Tips for a successful application

I believe that one needs to learn in a structured way the process to maintain professional excellence and stay relevant in a rapidly changing world. That is why I took admission to the Mid-Career Master in Public Administration programme at the John F. Kennedy School of Government, Harvard University in July 2022 after working in international development for almost two decades. I received a full scholarship from Harvard for my studies as well.

Young professionals often ask me about the application process. So, I thought of sharing some suggestions based on my experience of preparing an application to Harvard University.

Review all the information

Read all sections related to the application by browsing the website of the university. This will help you understand the requirements. The application usually includes completing an online form, writing essays, submitting test scores and transcripts, and providing three recommendation letters. You need to have proper information about all of these before beginning the process.

Prepare in advance

Preparing well in advance helps put together a strong application. I subscribed to the Harvard Kennedy School admission blog almost six months prior to the application deadline. The tips they provided proved to be very helpful.

Help the reviewers understand your contribution

If you are writing about your achievements in response to essay prompts, give details so that the reviewers understand your contribution. Your statements should be backed up by solid evidence.

Tell a compelling story

The admission committee members review all the components of the application to get a full picture of the applicant. Hence, one should tell a compelling story through the resume as well as the responses to the essay questions. During the process, it is important to share information to strengthen the case.

Also, repetition of information should be avoided. For example, if one has written about managing a large project in their resume, mentioning it again in the professional history essay does not add any value. Instead, the essay can explain the impact the project has had on the lives of people.

I wrote the essays over a period of several weeks. When I went back to the drafts, I found ways to improve on them by writing something differently or adding things that initially slipped my mind.

Complete the optional sections of the application as well, as you need to utilise all opportunities to express why you should be accepted for the course or programme.

Highlight your niche

While reviewing the applications, professors try to assess your possible contribution to the classroom and the academic community of the university. Highlight your strengths and anything that you consider to be unique about yourself, like what perspectives you bring to the table due to your personal and professional backgrounds.

Be absolutely authentic about expressing your professional history and aspirations. Review committee members are also looking for originality. Express what you think and feel about certain issues. It is your analysis that matters.

Choose referees carefully and brief them beforehand

Talk to the referees well in advance and share information on the academic programme you are interested in as well as your updated resume. Choose referees in a thoughtful way so that they can highlight your strengths and contributions from different angles. You may want to have a discussion with them about this before they write the recommendation letter.

Follow the instructions

While completing the application, you have to follow all the instructions carefully. For example, is there a particular way to name the files or submit transcripts? Small details like this matter in preparing a good-quality application.

Do thorough research on financial aid and tailor your essays accordingly

You have to explore all available information available through the university as well as external websites to identify scholarships for which you are eligible. If you are applying for specific fellowships for funding, tweak your essays to explain how you meet the requirements.

Having an advanced degree from a reputed university will significantly add to your learning and help you realise your professional dreams and ambitions. So, invest time and energy in the process.

Laila Khondkar, is an international development worker who completed a Mid-Career Masters in Public Administration at John F. Kennedy School of Government, Harvard University.