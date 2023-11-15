825 DU teachers concerned over 'unexpected interference' before polls

A total of 825 teachers of Dhaka University today expressed deep concern over "unexpected interference" by the international community ahead of the 12th national elections.

A statement signed by Prof Sitesh Chandra Bachar, a convener of Awami League backed Blue Panel teacher's platform and also dean of Pharmacy faculty, was issued in this regard today.

The statement said on November 4, the Election Commission invited registered political parties to participate in the dialogue. Awami League, Jatiya Party and 26 political parties participated in the dialogue. But BNP, Jamaat and a handful of like-minded parties did not take part in the talks.

It also stated that in such a situation, before the announcement of the election schedule, the ambassadors of a country wrote a letter to three political parties of Bangladesh to engage in talks without any conditions to unlock the political stalemate.

They termed the issuance of letter as "unexpected interference".