7 DU colleges: Students to boycott classes, exams for two days

Students of seven colleges affiliated with Dhaka University yesterday announced a boycott of classes and exams today and tomorrow in protest against the government's refusal to form a commission for establishing a separate university for them.

At a press conference held at the Dhaka College, they also declared demonstrations and rallies on their campuses.

"The students of the seven colleges firmly reject the statement made by the [chief adviser's] press secretary," Zakaria Bari, a student of Kabi Nazrul Government College, said at the press conference.

"We won't backtrack on our primary demand for an autonomous university for the seven colleges. Our demand for a unified, independent university will remain unchanged," said Zakaria.

The protesting students announced the fresh programmes two days after Shafiqul Alam, press secretary to the chief adviser, said that the seven DU-affiliated government colleges would have a dedicated unit to look after them while their affiliations with the university would remain intact.

At yesterday's briefing, Zakaria said that the students rejected the committee formed by the education ministry to look into their demands, adding that a commission must be formed immediately with student representatives included.

"Our movement will continue to resist any conspiracy surrounding the colleges," he said, and demanded the withdrawal of the press secretary's "irresponsible" statement.

"If our demands are not met, we will announce stricter programmes," Zakaria added.

After emerging from Thursday's meeting, Shafiqul said that a dedicated unit would be formed within the ambit of Dhaka University and it would have a separate registrar and other officials to oversee the seven colleges.

"There will be a designated place in DU to conduct the administrative works [for the seven colleges]."

He said the decision was made at a meeting between representatives of protesting students, Education Adviser Wahiduddin Mahmud and Youth and Sports Adviser Asif Mahmud.

Zakaria, however, said the meeting between the students and the advisers ended without a resolution.

"The advisers suggested creating a separate administrative office outside the Dhaka University administration for the seven colleges. However, since the students sought a completely independent university, no decision was reached," he said.