MH Global Group and its commitment to shaping the future of global education and employment

In conversation with Golam Mortuza, CEO, MH Global Group

On March 2, MH Global Group organised the International Career & Education Expo & Emerging Leaders Award 2024 event at Bangabandhu International Conference Center, Dhaka, for higher education support, career support, networking, recognition, and more. There, Campus spoke to Golam Mortuza, CEO of MH Global Group, about the world of opportunities that open up to students through the various services of MH Global Group and AHZ – UK University Representative.

Campus (C): Please tell us about MH Global Group and AHZ – UK University Representative.

Golam Mortuza (M): MH Global Group has five companies supporting higher education in the UK and Bangladeshi education systems for the youth to lead and compete in global technological advancement. Under the MH Global Group, there is AHZ – UK University Representative, established in 2012 in the UK. It currently has branches in 17 countries and 650 employees working exclusively for the universities in the UK. Through this company, students can access over 140 universities in the UK.

AHZ – UK University Representative was shortlisted for the PIEoneer Awards 2022 which, in the education sector, we call the "Oscars". We also have MIE pathways under which, we have a partnership with NCUK – a global pathway provider that collaborates with universities in major study areas. We also provide English language support through the MIE English Academy, a non-profit organisation.

C: For students looking to study in the UK, what does their application journey look like working with you?

M: After their Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC) exams, many students don't know where they want to see themselves once they are done with their undergrad lives. We work as career mentors. Our expert counsellors, who are mostly UK graduates, counsel the students, evaluate their future goals, and assess their qualifications. Counsellors also guide the students on which course of study would be suitable. After that, we process their applications to universities in the UK. We guide them on how to write good personal statements and secure scholarships. As we have direct access to our university partners in the UK, we always try to negotiate with them to get the best possible scholarship for our students.

Apart from their university fees, our support does not incur additional costs to students. We support them throughout the entire process, starting from the university and visa application to enrolling in the university.

After students land in the UK, our team there also supports them if they need to be picked up from the airport and reach their designated accommodation. If students need support to find accommodation, we provide a discount code which gets them twenty percent off to live around the university campus areas.

Apart from this, international students may sometimes face difficulty dealing with their respective university administration. Every quarter, our team visits the universities and brings all our students and university officials together to a dinner. We ask the students how satisfied they are in taking their courses. So, even after enrolment, we ensure that students have a smooth journey while completing their degrees in the UK.

C: What sets you apart from the other agencies that offer similar services, and why should students choose you over them?

M: When a student steps into our office, they will have access to expert counsellors who can mentor them and help them figure out the best possible options in their unique situations. They will receive support for applications, interviews, scholarships, and visa guidance. Once students start university, we look after them there as well.

We connect and maintain the local community in the UK so that our students feel safe. We have a head office in the UK where our colleagues are always present to support the students who are struggling. Also, if a student is having an issue here in Bangladesh, or facing any delays in processing or submitting their documents, our team can directly contact the universities and solve the problem. As CEO, I can tell you that no other agency in the industry can provide the services that we provide.

C: Most UK universities aren't familiar with the National Curriculum and Textbook Board (NCTB), so how do you help applicants from this curriculum?

M: Some top-ranked UK universities don't accept HSC results. Additionally, if you have a lower GPA in HSC or have a large study gap, we can support you with our MIE pathways service. MIE Pathways has partnered with the NCUK global foundation course provider. Now, we can offer this nine-month diploma here in Bangladesh. If students were to complete this course in the UK it would cost around £15,000 to £16,000. Instead, they can complete the same programme here in Bangladesh for only £9,000. Hence, students can achieve this UK qualification in a familiar atmosphere and prepare themselves for UK university standards. After that, based on their results, students can apply to any UK university.

C: What is your vision going forward?

M: We work for humanity; that is our motto. The MH Foundation spends at least Tk 3 crore for humanitarian causes. We have offered 100 students in my home district scholarships to study from class seven to eight, along with shelter and medical support. We also contributed massively to a recent flood in Sylhet. Right now, we are continuously expanding this project. The mission and vision of MH Global Group is to change the world.

C: Do you have any advice for students looking to study abroad?

M: When I landed at Heathrow airport for the first time in my life, my brother spent around £2,800 on my tuition fees at my first university. I then made a commitment to myself that I would not take any more money from my family and had the dedication to land a job in one day. So, from morning to evening, I was taking local buses and seeking a job at every stop. At around 7 PM, I was asked by a company if I could start right away. I said yes. As I was living in the countryside, after 8 PM, there were no buses. After I was done with my work at 11 PM, I didn't know where I was. I called the police and told them that I was lost. They asked if I knew where I was, and I said no. They then asked if my phone battery had enough charge and I said yes. After that, I was asked to stay there and they picked me up later on and took me home.

Why exactly do I want to give this message to students looking to study abroad? When you're abroad, your life is in your hands. Do you want to change your life? You can do that. You only need to have dedication. You can also waste your time if you want to; it's all up to you. You need to have a real mission to explore yourself and take on the challenges. With the technological advancements taking place with AI, we have to equip ourselves. We won't be able to continue in this society if we can't. Students need to have this motto in their minds that every single day, they need to make some sort of an impact, and every single day they need to learn. You need to make a better contribution to society. If students can keep this in mind, they can definitely succeed in their careers.