UGC approves Tk 11,690cr budget for 55 public univs

The University Grants Commission today approved a budget of Tk 11,690 crore for the 55 public universities for the 2024-2025 fiscal year.

The allocation was dropped by Tk 495 crore from the outgoing fiscal, UGC data shows.

The commission last year approved a budget of Tk 12,185 crore for 53 public universities in the country for the 2023-24 fiscal year.

UGC acting chairman Prof Muhammad Alamgir urged the universities to implement the budget following the financial guidelines of the government and UGC. At the same time, he put emphasis on increasing their own income.

The UGC also approved Tk 188 crore for research support in the upcoming fiscal year. The figure was Tk 174 crore for the outgoing fiscal year.