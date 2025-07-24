Education
Star Report
Thu Jul 24, 2025 12:46 AM
Last update on: Thu Jul 24, 2025 04:29 AM

Most Viewed

Education
Education

RU to announce Rucsu polls schedule July 28

Thu Jul 24, 2025 12:46 AM
Last update on: Thu Jul 24, 2025 04:29 AM
Star Report
Thu Jul 24, 2025 12:46 AM Last update on: Thu Jul 24, 2025 04:29 AM

Rajshahi University administration yesterday set July 28 to announce the election schedule for the Rajshahi University Central Students' Union (Rucsu).

A notice signed by Rucsu Chief Election Officer Amzad Hossain confirmed this information.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

The election schedule was supposed to be announced on June 30, but the university authorities failed to do so.

Speaking to this correspondent, Amzad said, "We held a meeting today [Wednesday] and made this decision during the discussion. There was no external pressure influencing our decision."

Earlier in the day, RU unit Islami Chhatra Shibir staged a protest rally on the university campus, demanding the announcement of the Rucsu election.  The protest was held in front of the RUCSU building.

 
Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy
এভিএস
|বাংলাদেশ

নারী কর্মীদের ছোট হাতা ও স্বল্প দৈর্ঘ্যের পোশাক পরা বাদ দিতে বললো বাংলাদেশ ব্যাংক

সব স্তরের কর্মকর্তা-কর্মচারীদের জন্য ড্রেস কোড নির্ধারণ করে দিয়েছে বাংলাদেশ ব্যাংক।

৬ ঘণ্টা আগে
|রাজনীতি

স্বাস্থ্য পরীক্ষার জন্য রাতেই হাসপাতালে নেওয়া হলো খালেদা জিয়াকে

৭ ঘণ্টা আগে