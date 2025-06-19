QS World University Rankings 2026: Where did Bangladeshi universities rank?

Dhaka University (DU) has topped the list of best universities in Bangladesh according to the QS World University Rankings 2026 released earlier today. DU ranked 584th globally.

Bangladesh University of Engineering and Technology (BUET) and North South University (NSU) have secured the second and third position in Bangladesh according to the rankings. Globally, BUET has been placed in the 761-770 bracket while NSU has been placed in the 951-1000 bracket.

Daffodil International University follows NSU in the list and has been placed in the 1001-1200 bracket.

BRAC University (BRACU), Islamic University of Technology (IUT), Jahangirnagar University (JU), and Rajshahi University have been placed in the 1201-1400 bracket. American International University-Bangladesh (AIUB), Chittagong University of Engineering and Technology (CUET), East West University (EWU), Independent University, Bangladesh (IUB), Khulna University, Khulna University of Engineering and Technology (KUET), and Rajshahi University of Engineering and Technology (RUET) have been placed in the 1401+ bracket.