National University VC Mashiur Rahman resigns

National University (NU) Vice Chancellor Dr Md Mashiur Rahman has resigned from his post.

Dr Rahman submitted his resignation by mail to the education secretary this noon, according to the sources of National University.

Later, he joined the Department of Sociology at Dhaka University, sources added.

On May 10, 2017, Rahman was appointed pro-VC of the National University.

He was appointed the VC of the National University on May 30, 2021 replacing Harun-or-Rashid.