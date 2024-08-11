Education
UNB, Jagannath University
Sun Aug 11, 2024 11:56 PM
Last update on: Mon Aug 12, 2024 12:09 AM

JnU VC, proctorial body step down

Dr Sadeka Halim. File photo

Hours after being given a 24-hour ultimatum to resign from the post, Vice-Chancellor of the Jagannath University Dr Sadeka Halim and others have stepped down from their respective posts.

Acting registrar Prof Ainul Islam said the VC, registrar and proctorial body of the university and two house tutors submitted the resignation letters on Sunday evening.

The students of JnU on Sunday gave a 24-hour ultimatum to the VC, registrar, full proctor body and hall provosts to step down by 3:00pm on Monday.

The protesters also placed 13-point demand including ban on student politics on campus, bearing the medical expenses of students died or injured during the protest, relieving those who got jobs on the campus with BCL affiliation within two-days, holding election after enacting guidelines within September 20, freeing the occupied dormitories and allocating those based on merits, implementing the construction work of second campus of the university, ensuring academic atmosphere, banning politics of teachers and giving priority to the students of the university during teachers' recruitment and taking effective measures in stopping extortion and bidding in the name of politics.

