Sun Aug 11, 2024 02:16 AM
Last update on: Sun Aug 11, 2024 02:19 AM

CoU proctorial body resigns

Comilla University Proctor (Acting) Dr Kazi Omar Saddiqi and three assistant proctors resigned from their posts last night.

Three assistant proctors are Md Jahid Hasan, Amit Dutta, and Abu Obaida Rahid.

CoU Registrar Amirul Haque Chowdhury confirmed it to our Cumilla correspondent.

Amirul said proctor Dr Kazi Omar Saddiqi and three assistant proctors submitted their resignations to him around 10:40pm.

Earlier, CoU Assistant Proctor Sharmin Sultana submitted her resignation letter to the registrar the last evening.

