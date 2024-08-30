Education
Appoint senior professors in absence of VCs, pro-VCs: education ministry

All the public universities of the country will be temporarily managed by senior professors in absence of vice chancellors, pro-vice chancellors, and treasurers.

The secondary and higher education division of the ministry issued a notification in this regard yesterday.

The education ministry directed the universities to appoint a senior professor to oversee urgent financial and administrative matters, and the decision would be made in consultation with the deans' council and departmental heads.

The directive comes in response to a wave of resignations and absences among the public universities' administrative officials. Several vice-chancellors and other officials have either resigned or remained absent at their positions. These vacancies have created significant disruptions in the day-to-day financial and administrative activities of the universities.

That's why instruction of appointing a senior professor at the universities came to fill the leadership void until new VCs are appointed.

