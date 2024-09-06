Debojoti Das wins Bangladesh’s first gold medal at the International Olympiad in Informatics

Bangladesh's Debojoti Das Soumya won the gold medal at the 2024 International Olympiad in Informatics (IOI). This is the first time that a Bangladeshi participant has managed to secure gold at the IOI. At this year's competition, two other Bangladeshis – Jarif Rahman and Akib Azmain Turja – have managed to secure bronze medals.

Bangladesh has been participating in the IOI since 2005. Between then and the latest event, the country has won 24 bronze medals, 6 silver medals, and 1 gold medal. Debojoti himself has participated in two of these events: in 2022 and 2023, winning the bronze and silver medals in those years respectively.

The International Olympiad in Informatics is one of the most prestigious computer science competitions for high school students worldwide. It focuses on problem-solving, algorithm design, and programming. Participants from different countries compete in solving complex computational problems. The 2024 IOI took place in Egypt with over 300 participants.