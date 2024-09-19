Calm amidst the chaos: Book and study cafes in the capital

From classes to coaching and then back to many of our boisterous families, students may struggle to find a place of quiet to rest or self-study in peace. However, the collective struggle of the student population has given rise to multitudes of reading/study cafes around the city where you can go to catch your breath.

The Reading Cafe (Banani)

Beloved by many, this reading cafe is a must-visit for any student or book lover. Located in Banani, this cosy retreat offers more than just a collection of books. The cafe is adorned with shelves filled to the brim with books encompassing every possible genre, from classic literature to modern thrillers, and even boasts an impressive collection of mangas. The environment is carefully curated, with strategically placed seating that invites you to lose yourself in a good book.

In addition to its literary treasures, The Reading Cafe also caters to your caffeine cravings. Whether you're in the mood for a light snack or a hearty main course, the cafe is sure to satisfy you.

If you are ever overwhelmed by the routine of life, head over to The Reading Cafe in Banani. It's the perfect place to take a quick break and enter the myriad of universes held within the pages of their books, all while enjoying a comforting cup of coffee or a delightful meal.

Best Exotic Bookstore and Teahouse

With Pinterest-worthy decor and a vast collection of books, this charming spot remains a hidden gem amidst the daily hustle and bustle of life in Uttara. The aesthetic appeal of the place, with its thoughtfully designed interiors and cosy nooks, makes it an ideal retreat for those looking to unwind.

The recent relocation of the cafe to a larger space has allowed it to expand not only its seating arrangements but also its impressive library. This new location offers even more room for book lovers to browse, read, and relax, whether they're alone or with friends. The store also offers the opportunity to purchase original books.

In addition to the tranquil atmosphere, the cafe boasts a menu filled with amazing yet affordable food choices, making it the perfect spot to grab a bite while diving into a new book. In essence, this book house is more than just a place to read – it's a sanctuary where literature and comfort go hand in hand.

Riddhi Book Cafe

Amidst this urban rush, Riddhi Book Cafe stands out as a sanctuary. Located near Mirpur 11 metro station, this book cafe welcomes you with its charming white walls adorned with rickshaw paintings.

The first floor serves as a casual cafeteria, eschewing Instagram-worthy decor for a space conducive to long Adda sessions with friends. Here, you can enjoy light snacks like shingara, tea, and rolls amidst conversations. It's not just a place for socialising, the shelves are stocked with new and old books inviting you to unwind with a quiet moment of reading.

The second floor houses a library upstairs. It offers a diverse collection where you can lose yourself in your favourite book. The comfortable seating arrangement allows you to spend a section dedicated to rare books enhancing the inviting atmosphere. The library allows you to read or even purchase books at your leisure. The book cafe offers a haven where time slows down amidst the bustling pace of daily life.

Photo: Orchid Chakma

Vive-Study cafe

Vive, the first study cafe in the country, is located in the city's Mahanagar project near Hatirjheel. As you enter Vive, you will have a moment of relief, away from Dhaka's bustling streets and constant traffic. The atmosphere of the study cafe is tranquil. The quietness that surrounds the place is not uncomfortable or eerie, it is rather comfortably serene.

As I entered the cafe, I noticed a vintage coffee machine sitting on a corner table top, surrounded by cups and plates, which were clearly in regular use, thus adding to its overall homely charm. Softly illuminated enough to stave off drowsiness yet soothing on the nerves – it felt like the perfect setting to gather my thoughts and be productive.

Vive also boasts a dedicated silent zone, furnished simply yet comfortably, where absolute silence is the only rule upon entry. The visitors of Vive are usually freelancers and students. It aims to provide a calm oasis in the heart of bustling Dhaka.