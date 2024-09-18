205 Bangladeshis listed in latest Stanford/Elsevier's Top 2% Scientist Rankings

205 individuals, which include scientists, researchers, and university faculty members, from Bangladesh, have been listed in the latest Stanford/Elsevier's Top 2% Scientist Rankings.

The rankings include researchers and faculty members from several organisations and academic institutions including Ahsanullah University of Science and Technology; American International University - Bangladesh; Atomic Energy Centre; Bangladesh Agricultural University; Bangladesh Atomic Energy Commission; Bangladesh Council of Scientific and industrial Research (BCSIR); Bangladesh Institute of Development Studies; Bangladesh University of Engineering and Technology; BRAC University; Centre for Injury Prevention and Research, Bangladesh; Dhaka University; East West University; Independent University, Bangladesh; International Centre for Diarrhoeal Disease Research Bangladesh; Islamic University of Technology; Jahangirnagar University; Military Institute of Science and Technology; North South University; Shahjalal University of Science and Technology; United International University, etc.

The Stanford/Elsevier's Top 2% Scientist Rankings, now in its sixth iteration, lists the world's leading researchers. These researchers represent around 2 percent of all scientists worldwide. It recognizes top scientists for both their recent-year and career-long contributions.

The ranking encompasses standardised data on citations, h-index, and a range of bibliometric indicators. Researchers on the list are classified into 22 scientific fields and 174 sub-fields based on Science-Metrix's established classification. The list uses Scopus data provided by Elsevier through ICSR Lab.