Rajshahi University Department of Marketing hosts Boshonto Boron 1430

The Department of Marketing, Rajshahi University, welcomed the first afternoon of Falgun with a programme titled "Bio-Xin Presents Boshonto Boron 1430". The day started with a rally, beginning from Rabindra Bhaban and ending back at the FBS premises.

The cultural programme was inaugurated by Dr Omar Faruk Sarker, General Secretary of Rajshahi University Teachers Association and a professor of Marketing. The programme started with a group cover of "Boshonto Eshe Geche", followed by dancing, singing, recitation, and ramp performances by students of the Department of Marketing.

Band Sea Waves on stage. Photo: Minhaz

This year's event featured student-run food stalls from the Marketing department, adding to the festivities. Attendees indulged in the programme's offerings, savouring the culinary delights available at the event.

The programme ended with mesmerising band performances by Sea Waves and Adverb. Sea Waves started the program with a cover of the song "60's Love", and ended with a cover of "Poddo Patar Jol". Adverb started their performance with a cover of the song "Pyro" and ended with a cover of "Mirabai".

