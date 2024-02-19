Falgun celebrations at University of Liberal Arts Bangladesh

Falgun was warmly welcomed and celebrated at University of Liberal Arts Bangladesh (ULAB) as it hosted a three-day long fair filled with spirits of festivity and joy. There were stalls of fascinating trinkets, delicious homemade pithas prepared by the students and mouth-watering pani puri. The fair also featured some shooting games with lucrative prizes for the winners. The arrangement of nagordola rides also added to the festivities.

The fair was organised by the Dhaka International Mobile Film Festival, an outreach program of ULAB's Media Studies and Journalism department.

Rafia Sultana is a Campus Ambassador of The Daily Star from University of Liberal Arts Bangladesh.