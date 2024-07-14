Oppo launches Reno12 Series in Bangladesh with AI features

Damon Yang, managing director of Oppo Bangladesh, launches Oppo’s latest smartphone “the Reno12 Series” for local customers at a programme at the International Convention City Bashundhara in the capital recently. Photo: Oppo Bangladesh

Global smartphone leader Oppo recently launched its latest line-up of smartphones, unveiling the "Reno12 Series" at a programme at the International Convention City Bashundhara in the capital.

The phones are designed to deliver smooth experience straight out of the box, up to 50 months of usage and a 50-month fluency protection that gives users a new phone with incredible smoothness.

Customers can look forward to experiencing inspiring innovations of the Oppo Reno12 Series with a wide range of offerings: Reno12 F (8GB+256GB) at Tk 34,990, Reno12 F 5G (12GB+256GB) at Tk 42,990, and Reno12 (12GB+512GB) at Tk 59,990.

They can also pre-order the amazing Oppo Reno12 F (8GB+256GB) from July 10-17, with availability in the market from July 18, according to a press release.

Pre-order customers can win exclusive IoT devices through a lottery, receive a free two-year warranty worth Tk 799, enjoy one year of free screen protection worth Tk 1,299, and purchase through EMI options up to 30 months.

They can also exchange their phones with an extra cash offer of Tk 5,000.

Damon Yang, managing director of Oppo Bangladesh, said: "Oppo's industry-leading technology is bringing a radical change to how users interact with their phones.

"We have pioneered innovations with the belief that smartphones are the most important personal AI devices.

"With the debut of the Oppo Reno12 Series, we aim to continue bringing powerful AI capabilities into users' lives and unleash 'Inspiration Ahead'," he added.

This elegant phone packs powerful AI and head-turning imaging technology all in one.

Oppo's self-developed AI LinkBoost full-link network data transmission engine combines intelligent network selection and other technologies to improve weak signals, network congestion, and stuttering problems.

Seamlessly switch data networks in WiFi dead zones at home, the office, shopping malls, and more. Enjoy fast signal recovery in elevators, providing stable signals when entering and exiting.

BeaconLink ensures you can make voice calls even when there is no mobile signal.

The ergonomic grip makes a dazzling impression, while the all-around armour protection provides unparalleled toughness against accidental drops.

A super-strong frame offers dependable cushioning. Water resistance certification adds confidence in the phone's durability, and Splash Touch keeps your screen responsive even when your hands are wet.

Oppo promises a longer-running, prolonged lifespan for the Reno12 F's 5000 mAh large battery with 45W SUPERVOOC.