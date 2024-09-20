Internet partially disrupted in Dighinala after Robi cable cut, service restored

A fibre cable belonging to telecom operator Robi was cut on Tuesday evening in two locations in Dighinala, Khagrachhari, causing a partial network disruption and affecting internet connectivity.

The damage impacted 16 towers out of the operator's 150 in the district.

"We have restored services to 14 towers and apologise for the partial disruption," said Shahed Alam, chief corporate and regulatory affairs officer at Robi Axiata.

Robi operates the majority of telecom towers in the district, with a few operated by Teletalk.