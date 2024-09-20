Telecom
Star Business Report
Fri Sep 20, 2024 09:26 PM
Last update on: Fri Sep 20, 2024 09:43 PM

Most Viewed

Telecom

Internet partially disrupted in Dighinala after Robi cable cut, service restored

Star Business Report
Fri Sep 20, 2024 09:26 PM Last update on: Fri Sep 20, 2024 09:43 PM

A fibre cable belonging to telecom operator Robi was cut on Tuesday evening in two locations in Dighinala, Khagrachhari, causing a partial network disruption and affecting internet connectivity.

The damage impacted 16 towers out of the operator's 150 in the district.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

"We have restored services to 14 towers and apologise for the partial disruption," said Shahed Alam, chief corporate and regulatory affairs officer at Robi Axiata.

Robi operates the majority of telecom towers in the district, with a few operated by Teletalk.

Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy
পিটিয়ে হত্যা করার আগে তোফাজ্জলকে রাতের খাবার খেতে দেয় হত্যাকারীরা। ছবি: সংগৃহীত
|অপরাধ ও বিচার

ঢাবিতে তোফাজ্জলকে পিটিয়ে হত্যা: ৬ শিক্ষার্থীর স্বীকারোক্তি

তারা হলেন, পদার্থবিজ্ঞান বিভাগের শিক্ষার্থী মো. জালাল মিয়া, মৃত্তিকা পানি ও পরিবেশ বিভাগের শিক্ষার্থী সুমন মিয়া, পুষ্টি ও খাদ্যবিজ্ঞান ইনস্টিটিউটের মো. মোত্তাকিন সাকিন, গণিত বিভাগের আহসান উল্লাহ,...

১১ মিনিট আগে
|বাংলাদেশ

নির্বাচনের সঙ্গে গণতন্ত্রের কোনো সম্পর্ক নেই: ফরহাদ মজহার

৪৪ মিনিট আগে