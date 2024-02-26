Banglalink wins ‘Ookla Speedtest Award’ for fastest mobile network in Bangladesh

Banglalink has won the Ookla Speedtest Award for having the fastest mobile network in Bangladesh, a distinction which the mobile operator has won consistently over the past four years.

The mobile operator secured the top spot in Ookla's Speedtest Report for the third and fourth quarters of 2023, achieving an impressive speed score of 32.65 Mbps.

It was Banglalink's 8th time in a row.

The awards are given biannually, for the first and second quarters, and third and fourth quarters.

Reflecting on this achievement, Erik Aas, chief executive officer of Banglalink, said their steadfast commitment to a customer-centric ethos was demonstrated through the delivery of the nation's fastest internet.

"We have undertaken a significant expansion, doubling our network reach, to empower our customers with unparalleled connectivity," said Aas.

"By unleashing the power of the fastest internet, Banglalink is actively paving the way for a Smart Bangladesh, setting the industry standard for internet excellence."

Stephen Bye, president and CEO of Ookla, a division of Ziff Davis, said: "After conducting an in-depth analysis of consumer-initiated tests taken with Speedtest, Banglalink has been named the Fastest Mobile Network in Bangladesh by Ookla's Speedtest Awards for the 8th time in a row."

"This award was given to mobile network operators that demonstrate exceptional speed and performance in comparison to other major mobile networks in the market for Q3-Q4 2023," he added.

This recognition underscores Banglalink's unwavering commitment to delivering unparalleled network performance and reliability.