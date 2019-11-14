 Bangladesh Tax Fair 2019: PM, finance minister submit returns
03:05 PM, November 14, 2019 / LAST MODIFIED: 04:05 PM, November 14, 2019

PM, finance minister submit tax returns

Finance Minister AHM Mustafa Kamal and family submit their tax returns and complete all other related procedures at the tax fair being held in the capital’s officers club. Photo: Rejaul Karim Byron

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina’s tax return was submitted on behalf of her by representative Siddiq Hossain Chowdhury at the annual tax fair today.

Meanwhile Finance Minister AHM Mustafa Kamal and family also submitted their tax returns and completed all other related procedures at the tax fair being held in the capital’s officers club.

Asked about the amount the Prime Minister paid, NBR Chairman Mosharraf Hossain Bhuiyan said they cannot disclose the matter as it is her personal issue.

Meanwhile finance minister and his family paid a total of Tk 7.5cr in total, AHM Mustafa Kamal said.

Telecom giant Grameenphone paid Tk 150cr while Islami Bank paid Tk 100cr as their annual tax return at the fair today as well.

 

