Press Releases
Star Digital Report
Fri Oct 25, 2024 07:42 PM
Last update on: Fri Oct 25, 2024 07:44 PM

Most Viewed

Press Releases

Youth Achievement Fair held

Star Digital Report
Fri Oct 25, 2024 07:42 PM Last update on: Fri Oct 25, 2024 07:44 PM

Youth Achievement Fair organised by EDUCO Bangladesh, Nari Maitree, and Shocheton Society was held at the Department of Youth Development's Conference Hall today, said a press release.

The event celebrated the achievements of resilient youth from Dhaka and Rajshahi who have excelled in fields such as sports, dance, art, and academics despite significant challenges.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

Through EDUCO Bangladesh's STARS project, 61 promising youth received scholarships and life skills training, empowering them to pursue their dreams.

Dr Gazi Md Saifuzzaman, director general of the Department of Youth Development, was present as the chief guest with Shaheen Akter Dolly, executive director of Nari Maitree, in the chair. Attendees included MA Akher, director of administration at the Department of Youth Development; Md Abdur Rahim, director of programmes at EDUCO Bangladesh; Umama Fatema, coordinator of the Anti-Discrimination Student Movement; Zahidul Islam, news editor at Bangladesh Television; and Md Hasinul Islam, executive director of Shocheton Society.

Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy
dengue
|রোগ

ডেঙ্গু: ২৪ ঘণ্টায় একজনের মৃত্যু, হাসপাতালে ৪৭৭

চলতি বছর এখন পর্যন্ত ডেঙ্গুতে মারা গেছেন ২৬৯ জন।

২ ঘণ্টা আগে
|বাংলাদেশ

অভ্যুত্থানে নিহত পুলিশের সংখ্যা নিয়ে মিথ্যা তথ্য ছড়ানো হচ্ছে: প্রধান উপদেষ্টার প্রেস উইং

৩ ঘণ্টা আগে