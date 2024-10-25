Youth Achievement Fair held

Youth Achievement Fair organised by EDUCO Bangladesh, Nari Maitree, and Shocheton Society was held at the Department of Youth Development's Conference Hall today, said a press release.

The event celebrated the achievements of resilient youth from Dhaka and Rajshahi who have excelled in fields such as sports, dance, art, and academics despite significant challenges.

Through EDUCO Bangladesh's STARS project, 61 promising youth received scholarships and life skills training, empowering them to pursue their dreams.

Dr Gazi Md Saifuzzaman, director general of the Department of Youth Development, was present as the chief guest with Shaheen Akter Dolly, executive director of Nari Maitree, in the chair. Attendees included MA Akher, director of administration at the Department of Youth Development; Md Abdur Rahim, director of programmes at EDUCO Bangladesh; Umama Fatema, coordinator of the Anti-Discrimination Student Movement; Zahidul Islam, news editor at Bangladesh Television; and Md Hasinul Islam, executive director of Shocheton Society.