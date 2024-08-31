WiserGates organized a session titled Money Moves for Bangladesh 2.0

WiserGates has organized a session at the Attention Network, a trending community studio in Dhaka, titled "Money Moves for Bangladesh 2.0". The event hosted guests from various age and economic groups who participated with a ticket price which will go as a donation to Chief Adviser's Relief Fund for the flood victims. WiserGates has pledged to make donations as well matching the total ticket collections. The session was predominantly focused on breaking taboos regarding wealth and investments in Bangladesh. A pleasant surprise is how the team helps the audience redefine their relationships with money in the session.

For context, Bangladesh ranks 124Th among the 135 countries in a survey of S&P with 19% of financially literate adults. Our neighboring country Myanmar ranks 25Th with 52% & Denmark ranks 1st with 71%. If we see the brokerage account penetration of Bangladesh, we have a grim visual of 0.9% whereas our neighboring country India has a penetration of 11.2% of the population.

The WiserGates team believes that this scenario is about to change drastically. They have been working on creating accessible and scalable education for the entire nation. The founders, Muhmmad Refayet Chowdhury & Md Nazibur Rahman, believe that financial literacy is not just necessary but a right of the people.

"The people of this land were once wealthy. Why can't we become wealthy again? Good people aiming to be wealthy in a healthy way is not a bad thing. In fact, it is quite the opposite. If the money doesn't come to the hands of the people at large, then we know where it goes. Off course we can't let that happen. Not anymore." – Muhammad Refayet Chowdhury, CEO & Co-founder, WiserGates

"We have seen what happens when you fail to understand the people. For long, our financial sector has been failing to understand the needs and sentiments of our people. We firmly believe that new, groundbreaking products and solutions must come forward to cater to the needs of the people, society, and the economy. Whoever fails to join the bandwagon of innovation and creativity, will lose relevance and will be lost in obscurity." – Md NaziburRahman, COO & Co-founder, WiserGates

The WiserGates team believes that there is no point in waiting for some messiah to come and solve the entire financial landscape of our country right now. They believe that the solution can come from within and that should be tried first; and fast.