Walton to provide free repair service for electronics damaged in floods

Walton CSM (Customer Service Management) will provide free service to repair its electronics, home and electrical appliances that were damaged due to recent flood in several southeastern districts of the country.

Recently in a special meeting held at Walton Corporate Office at the capital, Walton Hi-Tech Industries PLC's Managing Director SM Mahbubul Alam directed the CSM department to provide free service to the flood affected customers in repairing their damaged products.

Following his instructions, the CSM department made the announcement of providing free service.

Shibdash Roy, head of Walton CSM Department, said that the houses of lakhs of families in several districts in the south-eastern part of the country were submerged in water recently due to sudden floods. In the flood affected areas, Walton's wide range of electronics, home and electrical appliances are used by majority of the households. All those products will require servicing.

He noted that the customers in the flood affected areas will get free service in repairing their electronics and electrical products of Walton brand. If new spare parts are needed for product repair, customers will also get a special discount on the price of those parts.

At the beginning of the flood, the members of Walton family came forward to help the flood victims. Walton's local distributors, dealers, Plaza sales team and CSM department's representatives distributed relief in the flood affected areas. Besides, Walton Corporate Office also provided financial donations and relief to various organizations and institutions approved by the government. To tackle the the post-flood situation, Walton took the initiative of providing free service to the flood victims in repairing their damaged electronics and electrical products.