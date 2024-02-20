VC Firm SouthAsiaTech hosts founders' reception for startup ecosystem professionals

South Asia Technology Partners LLC (USA), in partnership with BetterStories Limited, hosted the SouthAsiaTech Founders' Reception 2024 on 19th February, 2024 at the Renaissance Hotel in Dhaka, Bangladesh. The event provided a platform for connection, collaboration, and celebration of the vibrant startup ecosystem of Bangladesh and across South Asia. Startup founders, investors, other builders of the startup ecosystem, and leaders from the banks, financial institutions, VC firms, diplomats and several media entities were present on the occasion.

The evening commenced with a warm welcome and registration, followed by a mixer where guests had an opportunity to meet and engage in close contact with several of the founders and management teams from startups in Bangladesh and India. This was followed by two engaging sessions aimed at showcasing the founders and their startups. These sessions provided valuable information on the vision of the founders, details on the capabilities and potential of their startups, transforming the landscape of industries & consumer experience in South Asia.

The session 'Bangladesh Rising: Startups in the 2020s' featured Shah Sufian, co-founder and CTPO of Shuttle, Alvi Alamgir, founder and managing director of Goods In Motion (GiM), and Asikul Alam Khan, founder and CEO of Priyoshop. The session was moderated by Ahmed Jawad Yusuf, Advisory Lead from the Bangladesh Angels Network. The session 'Spotlight on SouthAsiaTech's India Startups' featured Zippee's founder Madhav Kasturia, Redbasil founder Naman Dayal, and Dinesh Goel, India MD of South Asia Tech. This session was moderated by Rajesh Radhakrishnan, Global Managing Partner of South Asia Tech.

A panel discussion on 'Navigating the Challenges of Growth & Capital Needs' moderated by Bijon Islam, co-founder & CEO of LightCastle Partners, offered thought-provoking discussions on the various obstacles faced by startups and strategies to overcome them. Founders in the session detailed the slowdown of funding, talent issues, infrastructure gaps, and explained possible solutions to overcome these challenges. This session was graced by Chaldal founder Waseem Alim, Alvi Alamgir, as well as the CEO of Pathao, Fahim Ahmed.

The evening's capstone panel was a fireside chat titled 'Delivering on the Promise of Brand Bangladesh' – where influential thought leaders explored the promise of Bangladesh, what it would take to deliver on the promise to a talented population. This session featured distinguished speakers including Anita Ghazi Rahman, Founder & Managing Partner of The Legal Circle, Bangladesh, Minhaz Anwar, Chief Storyteller & Managing Director of BetterStories Limited, Adnan Dewan, Investment Manager at Startup Bangladesh Ltd., and Waiz Rahim, Venture Partner at Sturgeon Capital. The fireside chat was moderated by Ashfaque Chowdhury, founder & board chair of South Asia Tech.