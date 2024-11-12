USAID's 'Amio Jitte Chai' Campaign: JU panel highlights student role in advancing education & research

Speakers emphasized that having a formal process for gathering student opinions would enhance the quality of education and research. They argued that if teachers and students can create an interactive democratic environment, it would lead to overall improvements in educational standards.

The discussion was held as a part of activation program under the "Amio Jitte Chai" campaign, funded by USAID and organized by Democracy International. The event, titled "Youth Expectations in the Reform of Higher Education in Bangladesh," recently took place at the Selim Al Deen Muktamancha at JU.

During the discussion, Professor Dr. A.T.M Atiqur Rahman from the History Department of JU stated that universities are failing to meet our expectations. He highlighted issues like the misuse of politics by faculty and the lack of merit-based evaluation in faculty recruitment, which are harming the educational environment. As a result, universities are struggling to produce good individuals and skilled professionals.

Mushfique Us Saleheen, a member of the National Citizen Committee, commented that students in Bangladesh do not enter universities with a mindset geared towards research, which prevents them from making significant contributions to it.

The event, moderated by former debater Shaila Rahman Ema, also featured Sumaiya Zahan, the General Secretary of the Jahangirnagar shankskritik jote, as a speaker. She stated that progress in universities is possible if teachers can work outside the current political influences affecting academia.

Under the USAID Strengthening Political Landscape (SPL) project, Democracy International is conducting various activities across the country through the "Amio Jitte Chai" campaign. These include discussions, theatrical performances and debate competitions at different universities and districts to highlight citizens' expectations. Additionally, the campaign is gathering demands and opinions from the public through the website amiojittechai.com.

At the end of the panel discussion Aminul Ehsan, Deputy Chief of Party (Programs) at Democracy International, presented awards to the winners. He emphasized that through the "Amio Jitte Chai" platform, participants can voice their needs whenever necessary, and the organization will help amplify those concerns. He stressed the importance of being vocal about our rights. The event concluded with closing remarks from Prapti Taposhi. President of the Jahangirnagar University Debate Organization.