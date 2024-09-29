United Hospital Limited hosts Walk for Your Heart

United Hospital Limited, successfully organized the inaugural "Walk for Your Heart" Walkathon to commemorate World Heart Day 2024.

The Walkathon was held in the Gulshan neighborhood, focusing on promoting heart health and encouraging physical activity. Participants—including physicians, nurses, hospital staff, and the local residents—enthusiastically took part in the 3-kilometer walk.

Dr Momenuzzaman appreciated everyone for joining the walk and reminded the importance of walking every day to maintain a healthy heart. Renowned Cardiac Surgeon, Dr Jahangir Kabir requested everyone to raise awareness regarding heart donation of cadaveric patients to save the life of a patient with heart failure.

The walkathon was a resounding success, raising awareness about cardiovascular health and fostering a sense of community. The Director of United Hospital Limited, Malik Talha Ismail Bari, participated in the walk and appreciated everyone's wholehearted support for the cause. United Hospital Limited plans to make this event an annual tradition, continuing its commitment to promoting a healthier lifestyle.

Fresh was the hydration point partner for the Walkathon and Inspiring Bangladesh supported the event.

On the occasion of World Heart Day 2024, United Hospital also has announced healthy heart packages at affordable prices, a day-long free heart camp will be held at United Hospital tomorrow September 29 (Sunday), and healthy heart camps and various scientific sessions will be held in various corporate institutions throughout the October.